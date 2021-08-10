Kenneth O’Dell, 85, of Carthage

Kenneth O’Dell, 85, formerly of NYS Rte 126, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 at home in Mannsville, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth O’Dell, 85, formerly of NYS Rte 126, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 at home in Mannsville, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Kenneth was born on November 1, 1935, in Watertown, son of the late Earl and Iva Waggoner O’Dell. He graduated from school in Evans Mills and went on to attend Jefferson Community College. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 until 1959. Later, he was employed as a rural carrier with the United States Postal Service in Carthage for 26 years, retiring in 1995. Upon his retirement, he spent the winters in Florida. He was a member of the United Community Church in Carthage.

He married Margaret Hammond on August 20, 1960. She passed away on April 19, 2013. He married Linda Houghton-Snyder on October 11, 2014.

Survivors include his wife, Linda O’Dell, three children; Jan (John) McMahon, Carthage, Holly McAvoy, Carthage and Kelly (Penny) O’Dell, Copenhagen, four stepchildren; Adam (Mary) Snyder, Andrew (Sarah) Snyder, Peggy (Robin) Steele and Annie Snyder. Also surviving are four siblings, Frank O’Dell, Rochester, Raymond O’Dell, Carthage, Roy O’Dell of Mumford and Pearl Piccolo, Cicero, as well as 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides his first wife, Margaret, he is predeceased by his son-in-law, John McAvoy and his siblings; Ruth Thompson, Evelyn Ploufe, Gerald O’Dell, Carl O’Dell and Ronnie O’Dell.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, with a funeral service to follow in the Lundy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Mono officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Carthage.

Memorial donations may be made to the United Community Church, 112 N. School St., Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

