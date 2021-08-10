Advertisement

Mary Lu (Osier) Brotherton, 80, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mary Lu (Osier) Brotherton, 80, of Watertown passed away Sunday afternoon, August 8, 2021, at...
Mary Lu (Osier) Brotherton, 80, of Watertown passed away Sunday afternoon, August 8, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lu (Osier) Brotherton, 80, of Watertown passed away Sunday afternoon, August 8, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born in Watertown on February 9, 1941, daughter of Charles B. and Helen L. (Keruskie) Osier. She attended Watertown schools, General Brown High School and Mohawk Valley College, where she received a degree in cosmetology. She was married to Charles Brotherton for over 20 years.

Mary Lu worked for two decades at Joann Fabrics in Watertown, retiring as a manager. She was very active with her children’s activities, serving as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and as a Troop Leader for the Brownies. She was an avid seamstress; she enjoyed making costumes for Halloween and clothes for her children.  As the classroom mother, she made piñatas and baked goods for holidays and special occasions. She also enjoyed reading and bowling. While married, she loved traveling with her children and her husband, who served in the US Air Force.

Mary Lu will be dearly missed by those who knew her. She was a loving soul with a heart of gold, who always had a kind word for everyone. We will miss her infectious laughter, but we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her parents and her beloved dachshund, “PJ”.

Mary Lu is survived by her son and his wife, Jeffery C. and Debra Brotherton, Murrieta, CA; daughter, Michelle R. Brotherton and her significant other Matthew Butler, Durham, NC; two grandchildren, Jackie and Charlie Brotherton; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Robert G. Osier, Watertown and Gary C. and Pam Osier, Waddell, AZ; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Friday, August 13, from 11 AM - 1 PM, immediately followed by a funeral service. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery. Online condolences to Mary Lu’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in her name may be made to the The Animal Doctors, 1631 State St., Watertown, NY 13601, to benefit their “Good Samaritan” account, which provides financial assistance to those who cannot afford veterinary care.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

It was a steaming hot day across the north country on Tuesday that left people looking for ways...
Beating the heat on a hot & humid summer day
Candles
Frederick J. Parker, 74, of Cape Vincent
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul
Who is Kathy Hochul and what do local lawmakers think of her?
A look inside the massive renovation project at Potsdam Public Library
Inside Potsdam Public Library’s complete transformation
Jacob D. Baker, 58, of 121 Pine Dr., Black River, passed away unexpectedly August 8, 2021 at...
Jacob D. Baker, 58, of Black River

Obituaries

Nancy S. McDonald, 69 of Three Mile Bay and Ogden, Utah passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at...
Nancy S. McDonald, 69 of Three Mile Bay
Candles
Harl C. Lashua, 78, of Cranberry Lake
Beverly J. Chiumento, 95, passed away August 6, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where...
Beverly J. Chiumento, 95, of Watertown
Kenneth O’Dell, 85, formerly of NYS Rte 126, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021...
Kenneth O’Dell, 85, of Carthage
Allan William “Sonny” Johnson went to live with his Heavenly Father on August 9th, 2021 at the...
Allan William “Sonny” Johnson, 86, of Watertown