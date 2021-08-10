Advertisement

Nancy S. McDonald, 69 of Three Mile Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nancy S. McDonald, 69 of Three Mile Bay and Ogden, Utah passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, New York after a sudden illness.

Nancy was born on December 3, 1951 in Watertown, the daughter of Walter and Helen Angell Sayles.

She was a graduate of General Brown High School and Utah State University with a Masters degree in Wildlife Management.

She met her future husband, Joe, by chance when she first arrived at the University after a housing mix up. She married Joe McDonald on July 19, 1980 at the family cottage on Pillar Point, New York.

Nancy was an instructor for both Hill Air Force Base, located in Layton, Utah and Weber State University, located in Ogden, Utah. She retired in 2014. After retiring she began substitute teaching at the Davinci Academy of Science and the Arts, a charter school.

Nancy enjoyed game night with her grandchildren, tennis, and knitting. She especially loved the New Yarn shop in Chaumont.

She is survived by two children, Matthew(Heather) McDonald, of Layton, Utah and Katrina Brown (Charlie Wiscaver) of Hooper, Utah, 5 grandchildren; Harley Miner, Hennessy Brown, Kastiel Brown, Mason McDonald, and Madison McDonald.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, New York. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

