Ogdensburg lawmakers talk sales tax & beach

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city council set a public hearing to discuss changes to sales tax collection.

The city is looking to preempt its share of sales tax collected by St. Lawrence County within city limits.

The public will have a chance to comment at 6 p.m. on August 23.

Councillors also got an update from the city manager on plans to reopen the city’s beach.

The state Department of Health needs to give the beach a clean bill of health before the city can move forward.

City manager Stephen Jellie says the final samples from the beach were submitted to the state last week for testing.

He hopes to have an update for council members later this week.

