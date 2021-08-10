Advertisement

Phyllis I. Allen, 71, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis I. Allen, 71, of Shady Avenue, Lowville, passed away Monday August 9, 2021 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, New Hartford. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at the First Mennonite Cemetery, New Bremen. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made on line at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Candles
Candles
Candles
