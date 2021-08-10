Advertisement

Red & Black happy with QBs in season opener

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are savoring their 34-7 season-opening victory over Plattsburgh this past Saturday night.

It was a coming-out party of sorts for Red & Black quarterback Justin Stevenson, who rushed for 130 yards on 11 carries.

He scored on touchdown runs of 9, 48, and 62 yards.

Fellow quarterback Kalon Jeter totaled 154 yards rushing on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Head coach George Ashcraft was impressed with both quarterbacks.

“Both are very capable of taking it the length of the field,” he said. “They proved it tonight. I think our running game is going to come along even more so.”

“I’m just here to play the game,” Stevenson said. “I missed practice a lot in the beginning due to being in the field and training and everything. I mean, I’m grateful to be able to play the time that I did and do what I needed to do. Like I said, just play the game. I didn’t come in here expecting for everything to go great and go my way, so – football is a game of inches, that’s how I play it.”

