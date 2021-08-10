State police charge juvenile with desecrating 33 gravestones

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A 12 year old from Theresa has been arrested by State Police, accused of damaging dozens of headstones at Oakwood Cemetery.

7 News reported on the cemetery desecration earlier this year. State police say the young suspect damaged 33 headstones in January.

The total cost of the damage came to $3,726, according to police. But A. Cozzi Monuments in Watertown repaired the stones, free of charge, in April.

The juvenile has been charged with Cemetery Desecration 1st degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree, both felonies.

The minor’s case will be handled in Family Court.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.