WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

THEATER IS BACK

Carthage Little Theatre, Inc presents: THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

by Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten and Jessie Jones

This hilarious (and sometimes poignant) Two Act comedy will be presented as a dinner theatre production that includes a Southern “comfort food” buffet, an array of desserts and coffee.

It is directed by Jane Bowman Jenkins, assisted by Deb Wilson and stars Jean Tinney Marshall, Tina Thompson, Becky Vary, Rhonda Revette and Kaitlyn Lee.

Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 NY-3, Carthage, NY 13619

Tickets are $35 per person and RESERVATIONS ARE A MUST! Please call Ann Rohr at (315)493-2329 to make your reservation.

Deadlines for reservations are August 23rd.

PLEASE NOTE: In order to assure the safety of our audience, the cast and the restaurant staff - Carthage Little Theatre and Belva’s Sahara require that all those attending our shows be FULLY VACCINATED and to WEAR A MASK when not eating.

*****This show is subject to a postponement, depending on the status of the pandemic. If this happens, a representative of Carthage Little Theatre will notify all those who made reservations.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.