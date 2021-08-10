Advertisement

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club

Presented by Carthage Little Theatre
Friday, August 27
Friday, August 27(Carthage Little Theater)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

THEATER IS BACK

Carthage Little Theatre, Inc presents: THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

by Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten and Jessie Jones

This hilarious (and sometimes poignant) Two Act comedy will be presented as a dinner theatre production that includes a Southern “comfort food” buffet, an array of desserts and coffee.

It is directed by Jane Bowman Jenkins, assisted by Deb Wilson and stars Jean Tinney Marshall, Tina Thompson, Becky Vary, Rhonda Revette and Kaitlyn Lee.

Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 NY-3, Carthage, NY 13619

Tickets are $35 per person and RESERVATIONS ARE A MUST! Please call Ann Rohr at (315)493-2329 to make your reservation.

Deadlines for reservations are August 23rd.

PLEASE NOTE: In order to assure the safety of our audience, the cast and the restaurant staff - Carthage Little Theatre and Belva’s Sahara require that all those attending our shows be FULLY VACCINATED and to WEAR A MASK when not eating.

*****This show is subject to a postponement, depending on the status of the pandemic. If this happens, a representative of Carthage Little Theatre will notify all those who made reservations.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Storie
Storie returns to bench, but not where he was elected
Tenants set up camp near their condemned apartment building
Tenants living in tents after Watertown building is condemned
Lawsuit
Third lawsuit says former Lowville teacher, church choir director sexually abused child
Police lights
Trooper injured while trying to arrest Gouverneur woman for alleged criminal mischief
A cottage on Poplar Tree Bay Road in Cape Vincent is a total loss following a fire early Monday...
Cottage destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

Shirobako -Tuesday August 10
Shirobako the Movie
Thursdays 6 to 8 pm
Clayton Waterfront Concerts - Thursdays - FREE!
Outdoor concert on Tuesday in Lowville
Lowville Village Concert Series
New microcredential at Jefferson Community College
JCC offers microcredential in nonprofit leadership