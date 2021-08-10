Tomorrow’s Health: underrepresented women, vaping concerns & mental health crisis

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Women remain underrepresented in cardiovascular clinical trials, according to a new American College of Cardiology report.

The lack of women in studies continues despite requirements to ensure more inclusion.

The authors of the report say not including women in research limits the data available on treatment for women with cardiovascular disease.

Vaping concerns

Researchers say the findings of a new study on vaping are concerning.

The new UCLA study shows vaping just once increases oxidative stress levels in non-smokers.

Over time, oxidative stress can lead to cell and tissue damage, and play a role in developing cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological diseases as well as cancer.

Mental health crisis

Children and adolescents are experiencing a mental health crisis across the globe during the pandemic.

Canadian researchers looked at data from nearly 30 studies involving more than 80,000 children and adolescents and found depression and anxiety symptoms have doubled, compared to before the pandemic.

