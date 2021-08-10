Advertisement

Troopers investigate St. Lawrence County stabbing

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A man was stabbed in the back in Chase Mills Monday.

State police say it happened at 54 McKnight Road around 1 p.m. They say the stabbing left a two-inch gash in the victim.

He was taken to Massena Hospital, where staff said no organs were damaged.

The victim was released from the hospital a few hours later.

The suspect was caught at the scene.

An investigation is underway and police say charges are pending.

