Troopers investigate St. Lawrence County stabbing

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A man was stabbed in the back in Chase Mills Monday.

State police say it happened at 54 McKnight Road around 1 p.m. They say the stabbing left a two-inch gash in the victim.

He was taken to Massena Hospital, where staff said no organs were damaged.

The victim was released from the hospital a few hours later.

The suspect was caught at the scene.

An investigation is underway and police say charges are pending.

