Troopers investigate St. Lawrence County stabbing
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A man was stabbed in the back in Chase Mills Monday.
State police say it happened at 54 McKnight Road around 1 p.m. They say the stabbing left a two-inch gash in the victim.
He was taken to Massena Hospital, where staff said no organs were damaged.
The victim was released from the hospital a few hours later.
The suspect was caught at the scene.
An investigation is underway and police say charges are pending.
