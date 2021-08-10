Advertisement

‘Tuck Everlasting, The Musical!’ is this week

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - There’s a play coming up this week that’s based on a popular children’s book.

It’s “Tuck Everlasting, The Musical!”

Rob Larrabee plays Angus Tuck and Darlene Sinclair is director of The Arts Program of NNY, which is putting on the production.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14 at the Christian Fellowship Auditorium in Madrid. There’s also a matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

You can find out more and buy tickets at theartsprogram.org.

