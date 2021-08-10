Watertown council prioritizes ARPA spending

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council plans to dedicate a chunk of its COVID relief funds to tackle high-priority water projects.

Council members held a work session Monday night, in part to discuss how to use money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

City manager Ken Mix says it will cost an estimated $7 million to work on what have been labeled as priority-one projects.

“What we’d want the council to do is readopt the budget with these projects in it, so it gives us the go-ahead to start,” Mix said. “We would get the design firms in, the engineering firms, get them designed, and, at at this point, probably get them bid for spring construction.”

Watertown will receive a total of about $23 million from the federal government as part of ARPA.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, committee focusing on city streets presented its work to the council.The group has created eight categories for Watertown roads based on location and usage, and rolled out a universal guide for each to help any future street projects.City lawmakers provided feedback and could see a final draft to vote on before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.