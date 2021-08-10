Watertown police investigate Mill Street shooting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No motive, no suspect and no witnesses. Watertown police are looking answers following a shooting incident on Mill Street early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to 806 Mill Street shortly after 1 a.m. for a report that shots had been fired.

According to Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto, six shots struck a parked pickup truck. No one was inside the vehicle at the time.

No one was injured.

Giaquinto said the pickup truck was being processed for evidence Tuesday afternoon.

He’s asking people to contact police if they have information about the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.