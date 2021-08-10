What are all those sirens, lights? It’s just a test...

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Get ready to see more “emergency, fire and police vehicles” in and around Fort Drum.

For two days, Wednesday and Thursday, the post is testing its “emergency response and recovery capabilities.”

“During this time, community members may see an increased volume of emergency, fire and police vehicles from Fort Drum, as well as from North Country agencies, as they respond to simulated incidents during the exercise,” according to a statement from Fort Drum Tuesday.

They’ll be practicing what they would do if an aircraft went down.

“This scenario allows us to assess specific response capabilities, as well as ensure we can take care of the Soldiers, family members, civilians and the entire installation community in the aftermath of a disaster,” said Rich Hughes, Fort Drum emergency manager.

“There should be no disruption to installation operations and services during the exercise,” he added.

