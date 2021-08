OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Police and fire crews are at the scene of an active meth lab in Ogdensburg.

Ogdensburg Police, Ogdensburg Fire, and State Police responded to 1308 Ford Street around 10:30 this morning after a call was made about the meth lab.

