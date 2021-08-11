Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund cruise-in this weekend

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a cruise-in this weekend to benefit a scholarship fund for students with learning disabilities.

Darlene and Neil Walroth set up the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of their daughter, who had a learning disability. The fund awards scholarships to students who have learning disabilities. Brittany died in a car accident in 2010.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The cruise-in is from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at the Brownville American Legion.

People can register their cars that morning.

There will also be a silent auction, food, and kids’ games.

You can find out more at brittanywalrothscholarshipforld.com or you can call 315-783-1574.

