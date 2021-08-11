David M. Sanford, 53, of LaFargeville

David M. Sanford, 53, of Hart Rd., passed away, Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - David M. Sanford, 53, of Hart Rd., passed away, Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on November 24, 1967 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of James L., Sr. and Juanita Mae House Sanford and attended LaFargeville schools.

David married Virginia L. Yerdon on March 26, 1988 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Watertown, NY, with Rev. Bruce Chapman, officiating.

He was a self-employed carpenter for many years. He previously worked for Churchill & Sons Painting, Clayton, NY, Goutremont Brothers Construction, Chaumont, NY and Steven J. Hall, Cape Vincent, NY.

David had a work ethic unmatched and a laugh the same. Life wasn’t easy on him, but he made life look easy. He also enjoyed hunting, working, camping, mowing his lawn and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Virginia; four children, son, David and Kristen Sanford, Deferiet, NY; son, Travis Sanford and his companion, Brooke Levely, Cape Vincent, NY; daughter, Breighanna Sanford, LaFargeville, NY; son, Leland Sanford, LaFargeville, NY; six grandchildren, Kinsley Sanford, Teagan Sanford, Rylan Sanford, Adalynn Sanford, Owen Sanford and Adrian Sanford; three sisters, Juanita and Scott Titus, Syracuse, NY, Wanda and Arthur Calhoun, LaFargeville, NY, Ivy Harrell, Florida; three brothers, Edward Sanford and Colleen Calhoun, Watertown, NY, Leslie Carr and Jennifer Westerdick, Theresa, NY, Wade and Amy Sanford, LaFargeville, NY; sister-in-law, Karin Sanford, Theresa, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his step-mother, Karen Sanford, a sister, Sherry Ann Miller and three brothers, Ronald Sanford, James L. Sanford, Jr., and George Lesinski all passed away before him.

Calling hours will be 5-8 pm, Friday, August 13, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Memorial Services will be 11 am, Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.

