Driver spotlight: Jackson Gill
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jackson Gill is making a name for himself at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. He finished in the top five in the Modified feature last week.
He’s becoming a fixture in the Modified Division at Can-Am. He drives both a 358 modified and big block modified.
You can meet the talented driver and learn more about him in the video above.
