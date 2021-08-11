Advertisement

Driver spotlight: Jackson Gill

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jackson Gill is making a name for himself at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. He finished in the top five in the Modified feature last week.

He’s becoming a fixture in the Modified Division at Can-Am. He drives both a 358 modified and big block modified.

You can meet the talented driver and learn more about him in the video above.

