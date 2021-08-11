Advertisement

Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border

A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.(KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource)
By KBNT-CD staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBNT-CD) - A California man suspected of killing his two children in Mexico was arrested at the border trying to re-enter the U.S.

It comes after the bodies of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old kids were found with stab founds near Rosarito in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The father, Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara, is being held in federal custody in Los Angeles awaiting charges.

The FBI is investigating with local police and Customs and Border Protection, as well as authorities in Mexico.

The investigation started when the mother contacted police Sunday worried after her husband and kids were missing for about 24 hours.

Evan Buell, a neighbor, told KSBY he was shocked to hear about what allegedly happened.

“Immensely tragic, and having known the two kids and the family, it’s just awful,” he said. “I really don’t think I have any more words. I’m just stunned.”

Copyright 2021 KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants set up camp near their condemned apartment building
Tenants living in tents after Watertown building is condemned
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
19-year-old charged in St. Lawrence County stabbing
Investigation
Watertown police investigate Mill Street shooting
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Renzi Foodservice
Renzi Foodservice plans big expansion

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside
Medicine and health care.
World Health Organization to test 3 drugs for use against coronavirus
A neighbor describes his reaction after a Santa Barbara, California father suspected of killing...
Neighbor reacts to dad accused of killing kids in Mexico