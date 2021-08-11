Advertisement

Griffo: change the way a new lieutenant governor is chosen

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - As the state’s lieutenant governor position becomes vacant, one local lawmaker is looking to change the way a new one is chosen.

That position will be vacant when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over from a resigning Gov. Andrew Cuomo in about two weeks. Under existing rules, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will be acting lieutenant governor.

State Sen. Joe Griffo says legislation he has sponsored for years would give the newly appointed governor the ability to nominate a lieutenant governor.

The nominee would then take office after receiving a majority vote from both the Senate and the Assembly.

“It allows for a process that will always be in place as opposed to having any type of contention,” Griffo said. “And it allows for both branches of government to have a say in that transition.”

Griffo says this legislation would prevent an unelected governor from appointing a lieutenant governor.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants set up camp near their condemned apartment building
Tenants living in tents after Watertown building is condemned
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
19-year-old charged in St. Lawrence County stabbing
Investigation
Watertown police investigate Mill Street shooting
Renzi Foodservice
Renzi Foodservice plans big expansion
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment

Latest News

Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund cruise-in
Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund cruise-in this weekend
Driver spotlight: Jackson Gill
Driver spotlight: Jackson Gill
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
A steamy day with heat advisories
Driver spotlight: Jackson Gill