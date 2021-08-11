Griffo: change the way a new lieutenant governor is chosen

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - As the state’s lieutenant governor position becomes vacant, one local lawmaker is looking to change the way a new one is chosen.

That position will be vacant when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over from a resigning Gov. Andrew Cuomo in about two weeks. Under existing rules, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will be acting lieutenant governor.

State Sen. Joe Griffo says legislation he has sponsored for years would give the newly appointed governor the ability to nominate a lieutenant governor.

The nominee would then take office after receiving a majority vote from both the Senate and the Assembly.

“It allows for a process that will always be in place as opposed to having any type of contention,” Griffo said. “And it allows for both branches of government to have a say in that transition.”

Griffo says this legislation would prevent an unelected governor from appointing a lieutenant governor.

