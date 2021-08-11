Hochul to address state for 1st time as governor-to-be

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York’s next governor will address the state this afternoon, her first since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over as governor when Cuomo’s resignation takes effect in about two weeks. It will make her the first woman to serve as governor.

Hochul is scheduled to make a statement and hold a news conference at 2 p.m. in the state Capitol. We’ll carry that live on WWNY and on our Facebook page.

Her appearance this afternoon will mark the first time she’s been seen publicly since Cuomo announced he was resigning amid several allegations of sexual harassment and a looming impeachment battle.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.