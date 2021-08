WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The summer like weather will continue the next few days. Expect scattered showers tonight with lows near 70.

Tomorrow will be humid with highs in the 80′s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

Friday will be another warm and muggy day, with highs in the 80′s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.