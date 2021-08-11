Advertisement

Jefferson County reports one new COVID death, the first in a while

COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been a while since a COVID death has been reported, but on Wednesday, one was reported in Jefferson County.

7 News has learned the patient, a woman in her mid-70′s, was at Carthage Area Hospital, but died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica.

This will be officially reported in Thursday’s county COVID-19 report.

