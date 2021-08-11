Advertisement

Joan E. Lauterbach, 86, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Joan E. Lauterbach, 86, passed away on Sunday August 8, 2021 at Massena Rehab and Nursing Center.
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Joan E. Lauterbach, 86, passed away on Sunday August 8, 2021 at Massena Rehab and Nursing Center. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington.

Joan was born on July 7, 1935 the daughter of Clyde and Doris (Decker) Swartz. She married Rev. J. Richard Lauterbach on April 14, 1973. He predeceased her on July 6, 2008.

She is survived by her children, Robin and husband Bruce Hazelton of Heuvelton, NY; Michael Rogers of Waddington, NY; and Rick Rogers of Towanda, PA: grandchildren, Craig Hazelton, Tessa Hazelton; Lindsey Rogers, Codey Rogers; Derek Rogers, Matthew Rogers, Madison Rogers. Two step daughters, Amy Pokorny of Berne, NY; and Ann Ecker of Albany, step grandchildren, John Pokorny, Ada Ecker, Lucas Ecker. Also surviving is a sister Lori Hunter. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Carol Prentice

Joan was employed as an addressogroph-multigraph in Syracuse and a secretary working for Union Electronics in Windsor, NY. She was an elder at the Presbyterian Churches in Heuvelton and Waddington, NY, a clerk of session at the Presbyterian Church in Waddington, she played the organ at the Presbyterian Church at Waddington, and Heuvelton, she also was assistant Librarian of Hepburn Public Library in Waddington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Morning Checkup: pediatric outpatient rehab