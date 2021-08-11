Jordan E. Reese “Aténha”, 15, of Akwesasne

Jordan E. Reese “Aténha”, 15, of Helena Road, sadly and unexpectedly passed away late Saturday evening, August 7, 2021 in the emergency room at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Jordan E. Reese “Aténha”, 15, of Helena Road, sadly and unexpectedly passed away late Saturday evening, August 7, 2021 in the emergency room at Samaritan Medical Center.

Jordan was born on January 12, 2006 in Syracuse, the daughter of Pamela Ann Pierce and Scott Robert Reese. She was currently a high honor student at Salmon River Central School, where she was an excelling athlete in 3 sports – lacrosse, basketball, and soccer and was also played volleyball. Her exceptional skills in both the classroom and field awarded her a full scholarship to Northfield – Mount Hermon Prep School, where she was going to be attending in the fall. This school was the first step of Jordan’s education process to become a pediatric cardiologist, so she could one day help others like the physician’s that helped her. Jordan was the typical teenager who loved dancing, singing, Tic Tok, and was continuously working out to improve her skills.

Jordan is survived by her loving family including her mother, Pam and her sister, Ashlie Marie Moses of Syracuse; her cousin and best friend, Kenadie Garrow of Akwesasne; her aunts, Clarissa Terrance Chatland of Akwesasne and Nanette Pierce Pelaez of Syracuse; her uncles, Carl Pierce, Jr and Warren Pierce, both of Syracuse, and Chad Mazzaroppi of Fulton; and many cousins and friends.

Friends may call Monday at the New Life Christian Church, Frogtown Road, Akwesasne beginning at 2:00 PM until her funeral service celebrating her life on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow services in Assembly of God Cemetery, Hogansburg.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena

