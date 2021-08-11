Kathy Hochul vows her administration will run differently than Cuomo’s

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said she’s ready, as she’s set to become New York State’s 57th governor.

In just two weeks Hochul will be the state’s first female governor. At a news conference on Wednesday, she made it abundantly clear: her administration will run differently than Governor Cuomo’s.

“At the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment,” Hochul said.

Hochul spoke publicly for the first time since Governor Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday. She emphasized that despite coming from his administration, the two haven’t been close and New Yorkers can expect a different governor.

“The governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise in terms of much time.”

Hochul said that no one who was named in the Attorney General’s report as doing anything unethical will remain in her administration. The report concluded that Governor Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women. Hochul said that Cuomo stepping down is in the state’s best interest. She’ll take over as governor in 13 days, but Hochul hinted towards wanting a different transition.

“It’s not what I asked for, however I’m looking forward to a smooth transition, which he promised,” she said.

Hochul said she’ll take advantage of the time to get her team together, including high-level cabinet positions. She said she plans on leading by listening to New Yorkers before acting.

“I will travel the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them, to assure them that I’ve got their backs,” Hochul said.

Hochul has backed up that statement as Lieutenant Governor. She has made several appearances in the north country, like Watertown’s Public Square, the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, and the Lewis County Fair.

Hochul says when she does officially become governor, she’ll be ready.

“I know the job, I fought for the same policies, that’s why I’m more prepared than anyone could possibly be for this position,” she said.

Hochul also touched on the COVID issue, and said the vaccine is our way of it. She added she’ll be working with communities that have low vaccination rates to get more shots in arms.

