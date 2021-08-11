Local lawmaker says impeachment proceedings should go on despite Cuomo resignation

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to the impeachment proceedings against Governor Andrew Cuomo in the State Assembly, it’s unclear if lawmakers will move forward.

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush believes they should, because sexual harassment allegations is just one thing the judiciary committee is looking into. Blankenbush said there are more facts to be found about Cuomo.

“Let’s not forget the nursing home part of it. That was part of the Assembly’s investigation,” Blankenbush (R-117th District) said. “So what did they find in that part of the investigation? What else did they find out about the book deal? And did he really have people writing his book on government time? The Assembly Judiciary Committee was looking into much more things than just the sexual harassment. Sexual harassment itself is bad, but we have other things that we need to get straightened out.”

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R - 116th District) said on Tuesday, he doesn’t know if the Assembly has the appetite for the impeachment proceedings, and it could be a misallocation of resources, meaning a waste of money.

