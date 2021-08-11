Mary Gretchen Sullivan, 85, of Watertown

Mary Gretchen Sullivan, 85, of Ten Eyck Street, passed away August 10, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Gretchen Sullivan, 85, of Ten Eyck Street, passed away August 10, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Mary Gretchen was born June 18, 1936 in Watertown, daughter of Sheridan E. and Alice (O’Neill) Sullivan. She graduated from Cape Vincent Central School in 1954, attended Potsdam State Teachers College and graduated from Watertown School of Commerce. She was a fifty- year employee for Samaritan Medical Center, retiring in 2005 as the Cancer Technician Registrar.

Mary Gretchen was a member of St. Patrick’s Church and the Auxiliary of the Precious Blood of Christ. She was the first recipient of the Jefferson County Girl Scout Life Saving Award.

Mary Gretchen’s special interests included traveling to Russia, Europe and Ireland on several occasions and needlework. She had a great fondness for Cape Vincent and the St. Lawrence River.

Mary Gretchen is survived by cousins, six Godsons and a Goddaughter. Her longtime friend, Charlene Mannigan, Dexter, NY.

Mary Gretchen’s family and friends would like to thank Samaritan Medical Center for the good care that was given to her during her stay at SMC.

There will be no calling hours, A funeral mass will be held Saturday at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Church with Reverend Donald Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Dexter Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to The Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

