Morning Checkup: pediatric outpatient rehab
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center offers pediatric outpatient rehab.
Physical therapist Brittany Lothrop talks about the services available for pediatric patients during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Watch the video for her interview.
The service offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies for infants through adolescents.
Call 315-785-4088 in find out more or visit samaritanhealth.com.
