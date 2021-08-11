Advertisement

Morning Checkup: pediatric outpatient rehab

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center offers pediatric outpatient rehab.

Physical therapist Brittany Lothrop talks about the services available for pediatric patients during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video for her interview.

The service offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies for infants through adolescents.

Call 315-785-4088 in find out more or visit samaritanhealth.com.

