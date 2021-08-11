Morning Checkup: pediatric outpatient rehab

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center offers pediatric outpatient rehab.

Physical therapist Brittany Lothrop talks about the services available for pediatric patients during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video for her interview.

The service offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies for infants through adolescents.

Call 315-785-4088 in find out more or visit samaritanhealth.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.