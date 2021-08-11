Ogdensburg says it will no longer collect property taxes for St. Lawrence County

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg has made it clear: It will no longer collect property taxes for St. Lawrence County. The county says, it’s fine with that.

In Ogdensburg, city and county property taxes come on the same bill. The city wants to end that.

“We are notifying the county that we are relinquishing our property tax foreclosure authority and we will no longer be collecting property tax on behalf of St. Lawrence County,” Ogdensburg City Manager, Stephen Jellie said.

County officials said they can go along with that. The cost to the county will be small, and tax monies will now flow immediately to the county’s pocket.

“It’s a positive turn of events in that respect. That we will be able to get that money for now on directly to our coffers,” said Bill Sheridan, St. Lawrence County Legislature Chairman.

There’s advantages for Ogdensburg as well. Right now, the city has to pay the county for any uncollected county taxes. That costs the city about a quarter million dollars per year. But after that, the seeming agreement ends.

“Our lawyer is notifying the county at this point. We’ve reached the end of our ability to negotiate an amicable solution on yet another topic with the county,” Jellie said.

The disagreement comes over who is responsible for making up unpaid city and school taxes. The city said under the new system it will be the county that’s responsible. The county says that responsibility will stay with the city. They could end up in court.

With this move, Ogdensburg seems to be signaling to the county it’s not going to negotiate on and on with the county when it comes to consolidation of services.

Ogdensburg said it wants the county to take on police dispatching and more policing in the city, and other services as well. It says the need for consolidation is driven by the county cutting the city’s share of sales tax.

