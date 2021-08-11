Advertisement

Ogdensburg says it will no longer collect property taxes for St. Lawrence County

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg City Hall(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg has made it clear: It will no longer collect property taxes for St. Lawrence County. The county says, it’s fine with that.

In Ogdensburg, city and county property taxes come on the same bill. The city wants to end that.

“We are notifying the county that we are relinquishing our property tax foreclosure authority and we will no longer be collecting property tax on behalf of St. Lawrence County,” Ogdensburg City Manager, Stephen Jellie said.

County officials said they can go along with that. The cost to the county will be small, and tax monies will now flow immediately to the county’s pocket.

“It’s a positive turn of events in that respect. That we will be able to get that money for now on directly to our coffers,” said Bill Sheridan, St. Lawrence County Legislature Chairman.

There’s advantages for Ogdensburg as well. Right now, the city has to pay the county for any uncollected county taxes. That costs the city about a quarter million dollars per year. But after that, the seeming agreement ends.

“Our lawyer is notifying the county at this point. We’ve reached the end of our ability to negotiate an amicable solution on yet another topic with the county,” Jellie said.

The disagreement comes over who is responsible for making up unpaid city and school taxes. The city said under the new system it will be the county that’s responsible. The county says that responsibility will stay with the city. They could end up in court.

With this move, Ogdensburg seems to be signaling to the county it’s not going to negotiate on and on with the county when it comes to consolidation of services.

Ogdensburg said it wants the county to take on police dispatching and more policing in the city, and other services as well. It says the need for consolidation is driven by the county cutting the city’s share of sales tax.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants set up camp near their condemned apartment building
Tenants living in tents after Watertown building is condemned
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
19-year-old charged in St. Lawrence County stabbing
Investigation
Watertown police investigate Mill Street shooting
Oakwood Cemetery
State police charge juvenile with desecrating 33 gravestones
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul vows her administration will run differently than Cuomo’s
It’s an all out community effort to take care of tenants displaced from a Watertown apartment...
Apartment condemnation sparks conversations on issue of homelessness
The Carthage American Legion cut the cake recently, celebrating 101 years of being in the...
Carthage American Legion celebrates 101 years
WWNY Local educators react to state guidelines to reopen schools
Without state guidance, local school districts work with county health departments on fall reopening plans