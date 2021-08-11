A steamy day with heat advisories

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were in the 70s as the day started, and so was the dew point.

That’s when you know it’s going to be steamy.

There’s a heat advisory until 8 p.m. for Jefferson, Lewis, and northern and southwestern parts of St. Lawrence County.

There could be a few stray showers in the morning, but much of the day will be hazy, hot, and humid.

The buildup of heat and humidity means there’s a chance of late-day showers that could continue into evening.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and that dew point will likely stay in the 70s.

Skies clear overnight and it stays warm. Lows will be around 75.

It will be another hot one on Thursday. Showers will be off and on and there’s a risk of thunderstorms. Highs will again be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. A cold front moves through in the afternoon, making it feel less oppressive. There’s a 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Overnight lows drop into the 50s and low 60s, so it will feel more comfortable through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday. There’s a small chance of a morning shower.

Both Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny and in the 80s on Tuesday.

