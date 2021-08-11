Advertisement

A very porky party for pigs at Zoo New York

By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a porky party Wednesday at Zoo New York in Watertown, to celebrate two American Guinea hogs turning 12!

Jack and Jill have been at the zoo since they were piglets, and work hard to educate and entertain guests.

To make their big day special, the zoo had fruit and veggie cakes, birthday cards, decorations, and party guests, singing them into their twelfth year.

Most of them, kids from the Zoofari Summer Learning Program.

“I’m like, ‘Well, we need the barn decorated. It would be great if they could come decorate for their birthday,’ so they made cards, streamers, all kinds of stuff,” said zookeeper Brenda Fisk.

Zookeepers say Jack and Jill’s hog hullabaloo was just as fun for the pigs as it was for the guests!

