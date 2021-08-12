Advertisement

101-year-old Watertown woman honored for inspiring people to vote

A 101-year-old Watertown woman has been recognized at the state level for inspiring others to vote.
A 101-year-old Watertown woman has been recognized at the state level for inspiring others to vote.(State Senator Patty Ritchie's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 101-year-old Watertown woman has been recognized at the state level for inspiring others to vote.

Thelma Koelmel, who will soon be 102, was featured on 7 News back in November. During election season she spread the message of exercising your right to vote.

Now, State Senator Patty Ritchie (R - 48th District) gave Koelmel a nod of appreciation for that dedication to her civic duty.

