2 accused of making meth in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman and a Heuvelton man were charged with meth-making Wednesday after police responded to a domestic call at 1308 Ford Street in Ogdensburg.

City police say they charged 40-year-old Carol Phillips and 33-year-old Joshua Hanna with third-degree unlawful possession of methamphetamine after finding what they say was an active meth lab inside the home.

They were each arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and released on their own recognizance.

Ogdensburg police were assisted by the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and the Ogdensburg Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.