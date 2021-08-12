Brent L. Agnew, 47, of Dexter, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning August 7, 2021. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Brent L. Agnew, 47, of Dexter, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning August 7, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Keokut, IA. There are no local services.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born March 6, 1974 in Keokut, IA, son of Kenneth and Linda (Ballinger) Agnew, he graduated Hamilton High School in Hamilton, IL ,and then attended culinary school also in Hamilton, IL.

Brent married Melissa Burnett on December 23, 2005 in Burlington, IA and worked for IPC Construction in Burlington. The couple moved to Adams in 2016 and in 2018 they moved to their current home in Dexter. He worked locally for Rolfe’s Paving & Excavating, Adams, since 2018.

He is survived by his wife Mellissa, one son Corbin Agnew, Keokut, IA; four daughters Brooke Agnew, Burlington, IA, Alexis Agnew, Keokut, IA, Teirney Agnew, Dexter and Kenkay Agnew, Dexter.

He is also survived by three sisters Techa (Tyler) Peterson, Hamilton, IL, Michele Agnew, Kahoka, MO, Ashley (Trevor) Hurt, Kahoka, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Brent enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, boating, and his favorite football team the Philadelphia Eagles.

A memorial/loss fundraiser has been set up on the Facebook page of Techa Agnew Peterson for donations in his memory.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.