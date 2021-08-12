Advertisement

Brent L. Agnew, 47, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Brent L. Agnew, 47, of Dexter, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning August 7, 2021.
Brent L. Agnew, 47, of Dexter, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning August 7, 2021.(Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Brent L. Agnew, 47, of Dexter, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning August 7, 2021.  A memorial service will be held at a later date in Keokut, IA. There are no local services.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born March 6, 1974 in Keokut, IA, son of Kenneth and Linda (Ballinger) Agnew, he graduated Hamilton High School in Hamilton, IL ,and then attended culinary school also in Hamilton, IL.

Brent married Melissa Burnett on December 23, 2005 in Burlington, IA and worked for IPC Construction in Burlington.  The couple moved to Adams in 2016 and in 2018 they moved to their current home in Dexter.  He worked locally for Rolfe’s Paving & Excavating, Adams,  since 2018.

He is survived by his wife Mellissa, one son Corbin Agnew, Keokut, IA; four daughters Brooke Agnew, Burlington, IA, Alexis Agnew, Keokut, IA, Teirney Agnew, Dexter and Kenkay Agnew, Dexter.

He is also survived by three sisters Techa (Tyler) Peterson, Hamilton, IL, Michele Agnew, Kahoka, MO, Ashley (Trevor) Hurt, Kahoka, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Brent enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, boating, and his favorite football team the Philadelphia Eagles.

A memorial/loss fundraiser has been set up on the Facebook page of Techa Agnew Peterson for donations in his memory.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ruth I. Laribee, 86, of the East Road, passed away Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021 at St....
Ruth I. Laribee, 86, of Lowville
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul vows her administration will run differently than Cuomo’s
It’s an all out community effort to take care of tenants displaced from a Watertown apartment...
Apartment condemnation sparks conversations on issue of homelessness
The Carthage American Legion cut the cake recently, celebrating 101 years of being in the...
Carthage American Legion celebrates 101 years

Obituaries

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg says it will no longer collect property taxes for St. Lawrence County
WWNY Local educators react to state guidelines to reopen schools
Without state guidance, local school districts work with county health departments on fall reopening plans
David M. Sanford, 53, of Hart Rd., passed away, Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Samaritan Medical...
David M. Sanford, 53, of LaFargeville
Mary Gretchen Sullivan, 85, of Ten Eyck Street, passed away August 10, 2021 at Samaritan...
Mary Gretchen Sullivan, 85, of Watertown
Joan E. Lauterbach, 86, passed away on Sunday August 8, 2021 at Massena Rehab and Nursing Center.
Joan E. Lauterbach, 86, of Waddington
Jordan E. Reese “Aténha”, 15, of Helena Road, sadly and unexpectedly passed away late Saturday...
Jordan E. Reese “Aténha”, 15, of Akwesasne