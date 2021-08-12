CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Catherine L. Outlaw, 73, of Chaumont passed away on Monday August 9th, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Chaumont.

Catherine was born on May 24th, 1948 to the late Louis and Theresa (Wood) Watson in Philadelphia, NY.

Cathy, as she was known to all, attended Indian River Central School and lived in the North Country until 4 years ago when she moved to North Carolina to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. 2 years ago, she moved back to Chaumont to live with her sister. Cathy worked at Bomax Inc until they closed. She then became a C.N.A. working at Samaritans Keep and Madonna Home until she retired to stay home and care for her mother until 2011.

Cathy enjoyed spending time with family, crocheting, going to the casino, being by the water, and long drives with her ‘Chiweenie’, Sampson.

Cathy is survived by her son Chris (Amy) Outlaw, North Carolina; her sister Paula Lear, Chaumont NY; her brothers, Lewis “Bill” Watson and Robert (Kathy) Watson, both from Philadelphia NY in addition; 2 sisters Rosemond Pond and Doris Finley both of Watertown NY; MANY nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Cathy’s long time best friend Cathy Marx.

Catherine is predeceased by her parents, her sister Marilyn Rosbrook, and 6 brothers; Leon, Earl, Wayne, Stanley, Alvin and Keith Watson.

The family would like to say a special THANK YOU to the nurses on the 4th floor of the Samaritans Hospital. You made our last journey with Cathy easier.

There will be no calling hours at this time. If you would like to send a memorial donation, on Cathy’s behalf, the family asks that you do so to the 3 Mile Bay Fire Department. [8581 NY-12E, Three Mile Bay, NY 13693]

Online condolences may be made at https://www.clevelandfhinc.com/.

We will miss you Cathy! You were a wonderful Mom, great friend, and truly appreciated.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.