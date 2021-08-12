Christopher Lee Bowhall, 48, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Lee Bowhall, 48, of State Route 410, Castorland, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his home under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice after a long battle with cancer.

In keeping with Chris’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Christopher’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road Lowville N.Y. 13367.

He is survived by his wife of over 18 years Lori; three children, Luke Matthew Rubar and his compainion, Maegan Simmons of Carthage; Hayleigh Marie Bowhall and Zane Christopher Bowhall of Castorland; his mother, Janice Twombly of Carthage; two brothers, Scott Bowhall of Phoenix Arizona and Brad Bowhall of Chipley Florida.

He is predeceased by his father Fayette Bowhall; grandparents, Morris and Betty Klock and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Christopher was born on December 16, 1972 in Star Lake, New York, a son of the late Fayette C. Bowhall and Janice Klock Twombly. Christopher attended Gouverneur Central School, Indian River Central School and Carthage Central Schools.

On May 17, 2003 he married Lori Rubar at the Salem Christian Church, Beaver Falls.

Christopher loved working as a mechanic at G.P. Auto in Black River, Monro Muffler, he managed the Monro Muffler in Essex Junction, VT and Carthage NY; He worked at V.S. Virkler for six years. He finished his working career as a line technician at Kraft Heinz, Lowville. Chris and his children loved working on project cars and enjoyed camping and riding ATV’s

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.