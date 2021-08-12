College students head to Waddington to catch some bass, and some respect

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Competitive collegiate bass fishing returns to Waddington. The student athletes are angling for the big fish, and for some respect.

You have to get up early to catch the big ones, and the college competitors do. No sleeping in late for them during summer vacation.

“Hopefully we’ll catch a big bag, and see what we can do today,” said Ben Cully from Carson-Newman University in Tennessee.

120 teams from colleges big and small launched at Waddington out into the St. Lawrence River.

“It’s the number one smallmouth location in the nation, so we’re pretty excited that it’s here for the national championship,” said Dalton Mollenkopf from Adrian College in Michigan.

Competition is year-round for many. They go all over the country. It has scholarships, large squads and the trappings of big-time sports. Still, fellow students are sometimes amazed.

“There are still a lot of people that are like, ‘You guys just get to leave for a week, weeks on end, and then go back to school?’ Yeah, a lot of people are still shocked,” said Joshua Eekoning, also from Adrian College.

So are they starting to get the respect other athletes do?

“Eh, we’re getting there. Yeah, we’re getting there,” said Ben Cully and Hayden Gaddis, both from Carson-Newman University in Tennessee.

The event in Waddington is the Bassmaster College National Championship. The top-flight collegiate anglers attended, and are hoping they can be on the pro tour someday.

The national championship tournament is hosted by Clarkson University, Waddington and the St. Lawrence Chamber.

Weigh-ins start at 2:30 each afternoon, and the tournament runs through Saturday.

