LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Constance E. “Connie” Hunter, 80, of County Route 2, passed away Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021, at home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on November 6, 1940 in Theresa, NY, she was a daughter of Gaylord Neil and Marjorie Bernice Mitchell Williams. She attended grammar school at a one room schoolhouse in Plessis, NY, and then Alexandria Bay High School.

Connie married Leon R. Hunter on November 28, 1970 at the Plessis United Methodist Church. Leon passed away August 21, 2018.

The couple operated their dairy farm most of their married life. In her early years she was a waitress at Pine Tree Point and Cavallario’s Restaurant, both in Alexandria Bay, NY.

Connie was a member of the Theresa Bowling League. She also enjoyed playing Bunco (a dice game) and providing care for family members, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons and a daughter, Michael Denner, LaFargeville, NY, David and Angel Denner, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Richard and Virginia Denner, Plessis, NY and Betsy Blount, Redwood, NY; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; several step-siblings, including a step-sister, Ann Gonseth, Watertown, NY.

Her parents, her husband, Leon, a daughter, JoAnne K. Denner Michels, and a son, Charles Hunter passed away previously.

A Celebration of Connie’s Life will be 1-4 pm, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Alexandria Bay Fire Dept., 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Burial will be next to her husband in Brookside Cemetery, Plessis, NY at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Dept. or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

