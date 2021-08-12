Heat advisories in parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A good chunk of the north county will be under heat advisories again today (Thursday).

A heat advisory for Jefferson County kicks in at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. A heat advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County also ends at 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service says heat index values could reach between 95 and 105 degrees.

Much of the state is under similar advisories. Exceptions are the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Tug Hill.

It will be scorching in those places, too, just not hot enough to warrant any alerts.

In general, air temperatures will be in the upper 80s. It’s the humidity that makes it feel hotter.

Forecasters say the hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses.

They advise people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning, stay out of the sun, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and check on relatives and neighbors.

People should reschedule outside strenuous activities to early morning or evening if they can. Those who work outdoors should take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.