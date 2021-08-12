Advertisement

Hochul: I’ll run for governor after finishing Cuomo’s term

New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul speaks with a news crew before taking part in a remote...
New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul speaks with a news crew before taking part in a remote interview on NBC's TODAY with Savannah Guthrie from her office at the state Capitol Thursday.(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennick)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to run for governor in her own right after serving out the rest of Andrew Cuomo’s term.

Hochul told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that she fully expects to run for governor because she is “the most prepared person” for the job.

Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday amid sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo denies that he touched anyone inappropriately.

Hochul will become the first woman to be New York’s governor when Cuomo’s resignation becomes official on August 24.

She is a Buffalo Democrat who has served as Erie County clerk and served one term in Congress before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews are at the scene of an active meth lab in Ogdensburg.
Active meth lab found in Ogdensburg
COVID-19 deaths
Jefferson County reports one new COVID death, the first in a while
It’s an all out community effort to take care of tenants displaced from a Watertown apartment...
Apartment condemnation sparks conversations on issue of homelessness
Canadian waters are now open to U.S. recreational boaters, but not without some restrictions.
Canadian waters open to US boaters - just don’t dock
New York Sen. Joe Griffo with Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.
Griffo: change the way a new lieutenant governor is chosen

Latest News

Carol Phillips & Joshua Hanna
2 accused of making meth in Ogdensburg
Heat Advisory
Heat advisories in parts of north country
#MeToo
#MeToo, take 2? Movement’s strength hailed amid Cuomo fallout
Rabies baits will be dropped over Lewis County starting Thursday.
Rabies bait drop starts in Lewis County