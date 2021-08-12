Jefferson Community College adds new leadership

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College has appointed a new Associate Vice President of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Health Professions.

Dr. Scott D. Schaeffer, D.C. began his appointment on August 9.

Schaeffer fills the role of Linda Dittrich, who retired in April.

Dr. Schaeffer, from Maryland, taught biology at Hartford Community College for the past fourteen years.

“We have found a great faculty leader in Dr. Schaeffer,” said President Dr. Ty Stone. “Along with his in-depth understanding of community colleges, he brings to Jefferson an outstanding record of campus-wide collaboration and a wealth of experience in assessment, accreditation, student retention and shared governance. We look forward to working with Scott.”

Dr. Schaeffer also holds a doctor of chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.