Joellen Goodman, 64, of Carthage

Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joellen Goodman, 64, of Carthage, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Joellen was born on November 1,1956 in West Carthage, the daughter of the late Roy and Shirley (Homan) Britton. She was a 1974 graduate of Carthage Central High School.

She was united in marriage to Gary D. Goodman on October 19,1974 in Carthage. Gary passed away on December 11, 2003.

She was employed for many years at Carthage Federal Savings and Loan and held the position of Treasurer until retiring due to poor health in 1993. She along with her husband Gary were also co-owners of Goodman’s Sport Center in Carthage.

She is survived by one daughter and her husband: Nicole (David) Lamb of Senoia, GA and one son and his wife: Brett (Synthia) Goodman of Chaumont, her 6 Grandchildren, Hunter, Amaya and Gloria Goodman and Emma, Whitney and Molly Lamb; two sisters: Deborah (Randy) Hoffman of Carthage and Amy Nuffer and her fiancé, Ralph Larsen of Watertown.

She is predeceased by a special aunt, Judy Shirley.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 19 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Deacon Richard Staab officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

