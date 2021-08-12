Owner of condemned Watertown building says its unclear when issues will be fixed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As people continue to bring supplies for tenants of a condemned Watertown building, county officials say it’s not perfect, but hopefully an improvement for residents.

“What you have how is a hodgepodge of people straight sleeping on the ground,” said Legislature Chair Scott Gray.

It’s day four for the tenants of 661 Factory Street, who find themselves living outside after their apartment building was condemned Sunday.

Cars lined up to drop off donations, which continued piling up throughout the day.

“They have left no doubt that, they understand they are a compassionate community,” Gray said.

Earlier Thursday tenants were allowed in the building to grab necessities left behind, an effort Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith helped coordinate.

“Many people had items that they may have needed, or medications they may have needed. When the unfortunate incident happened, the codes officer has to make a determination right then and there,” Smith said.

This experience isn’t new to Milton Armstrong, who was displaced when 140 High Street was condemned last month.

Armstrong says he grabbed what he could in the 20 minutes he was given but, “one pregnant cat was scared, so it’s still in there. They boarded it up. They boarded up the meds I dropped down.”

That paired with what’s happening at the Factory Street apartment has Gray calling for change.

“There should not be immediate evacuations in that sense. If there’s an issue, lets plan accordingly, let’s move them out accordingly. Let’s have an organized departure,” Gray said.

Smith says a heads up like that isn’t always possible, like in this instance.

“The fact that the fire alarm isn’t working, to say just ignore that. If something happens, you’re talking about individuals lives, and you just can’t do that,” Smith said.

Gray says this situation has also surfaced a question that has to be answered.

“What does the housing look like that serves this population?” Gray asked.

County leaders are trying to pin down a timeline of when the Factory Street apartment could open and the tenants can move back in. 7 News spoke with the owner who denied an interview, but said it’s not clear wen the fixes will be made.

