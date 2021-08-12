Lucien L. LaPlante, 94, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Lucien L. LaPlante, 94, of State Highway 56, peacefully passed away early Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Lucien was born on January 31, 1927 in Ormstown, Quebec, the son of the late Adélord and Rose (Guérin) LaPlante. On November 25, 1947, he married Juliette M. Latreille in Valleyfield with Rev. Paul Patinaude, officiating. She predeceased him on August 31, 2007.

Lucien was a self-taught farmer, carpenter and electrician in the Massena and Louisville area for many years. He had a great love for gardening and took great pride in the rewards of his gardening gift. In recent decades, Lucien enjoyed living next to the river.

Lucien is survived by his children, Guy and Kathleen LaPlante of Louisville; Louise and Michael Renna of Syracuse; Denes and Debbie LaPlante of Norfolk; Carole LaPlante and Corina Remington of Massena; Susan LaPlante of Canton; Jean and Stephen Peets of Massena; Daniel and Louise LaPlante of Norwood; and Steven and Monica LaPlante of Laval, Quebec; 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Germaine, Theresa, and Laurance, all of Quebec; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sons, Peter at birth in 1948 and Alain W. on August 22, 1971; and a granddaughter, Lucienne M. Joubert on August 17, 2012.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 2-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Peter’s Parish Outreach Ministries (formerly St. Vincent DePaul).

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

