#MeToo, take 2? Movement’s strength hailed amid Cuomo fallout

#MeToo
#MeToo(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Since its launch in 2017, the #MeToo movement has experienced some fits and starts.

But many associated with the movement have been buoyed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he’s resigning amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations, seeing the outcome as a sign of the movement’s durability.

Anita Hill, who essentially introduced sexual harassment to the public in 1991, says “the conversation has changed” as a result of #MeToo.

Attorney Debra Katz, who represents Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett, says the governor’s resignation is a crucial moment of reckoning.

And #MeToo founder Tarana Burke says it’s an encouraging sign that a younger, bolder generation of accusers is coming forward.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

