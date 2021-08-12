Advertisement

Mrs. Arline Bradish Green, 95, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Arline Bradish Green, age 95, of Potsdam, NY passed away on August 12, 2021 at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, NY.

Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be private services with a burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Arline is survived by her son Robert Green, daughter Rebecca (Robert) James, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Paul Green, a daughter Bonnie Evans, granddaughters Rebecca Green, Annette Tyler-Evans and Kim Evans, daughter in law Angie Green, brothers Buster, Bill and Seward Bradish and sisters Marie Pommerville, Lorna Manley and Elda Russell.

Mrs. Arline Bradish Green was born on September 25, 1925 in Potsdam, NY to the late Seavy and Mabel LaMora Bradish. She was a 1942 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. On January 21, 1943 she was married to Floyd Paul Green at the St. Mary’s Church Rectory with Rev. McCabe celebrant.

Arline and Paul lived on the river in Hannawa Falls where they raised two children and 3 grandchildren (Richard, Stephen and Eric.) They moved to Potsdam in 1998. Arline and her husband enjoyed traveling south in the winter and babysitting.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Streetscape project plan
Watertown looking to get public input for Streetscape project
The community is coming together to help residents who have been living under tents, after...
Watertown restaurant owner, local kids provide food for tenants of condemned building
A 101-year-old Watertown woman has been recognized at the state level for inspiring others to...
101-year-old Watertown woman honored for inspiring people to vote
Competitive collegiate bass fishing returns to Waddington. The student athletes are angling for...
College students head to Waddington to catch some bass, and some respect

Obituaries

Joellen Goodman, 64, of Carthage, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in...
Joellen Goodman, 64, of Carthage
Lucien L. LaPlante, 94, of State Highway 56, Norfolk, peacefully passed away early Tuesday...
Lucien L. LaPlante, 94, of Norfolk
Jefferson Community College has appointed a new Associate Vice President of Science,...
Jefferson Community College adds new leadership
A Norfolk man was arrested for allegedly having methamphetamine in his possession.
Norfolk man arrested for meth possession
Christopher Lee Bowhall, 48, of State Route 410, Castorland, passed away Wednesday, August 11,...
Christopher Lee Bowhall, 48, of Castorland
Constance E. “Connie” Hunter, 80, of County Route 2, passed away Tuesday morning, August 10,...
Constance E. “Connie” Hunter, 80, of County Route 2