Mrs. Arline Bradish Green, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Arline Bradish Green, age 95, of Potsdam, NY passed away on August 12, 2021 at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, NY.

Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be private services with a burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Arline is survived by her son Robert Green, daughter Rebecca (Robert) James, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Paul Green, a daughter Bonnie Evans, granddaughters Rebecca Green, Annette Tyler-Evans and Kim Evans, daughter in law Angie Green, brothers Buster, Bill and Seward Bradish and sisters Marie Pommerville, Lorna Manley and Elda Russell.

Mrs. Arline Bradish Green was born on September 25, 1925 in Potsdam, NY to the late Seavy and Mabel LaMora Bradish. She was a 1942 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. On January 21, 1943 she was married to Floyd Paul Green at the St. Mary’s Church Rectory with Rev. McCabe celebrant.

Arline and Paul lived on the river in Hannawa Falls where they raised two children and 3 grandchildren (Richard, Stephen and Eric.) They moved to Potsdam in 1998. Arline and her husband enjoyed traveling south in the winter and babysitting.

