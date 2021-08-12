Advertisement

Norfolk man arrested for meth possession

A Norfolk man was arrested for allegedly having methamphetamine in his possession.
(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Norfolk man was arrested for allegedly having methamphetamine in his possession.

According to State Police, 34-year-old Torrey Jackson was stopped on State Highway 37 in the town of Lisbon at 12:48 this morning. He was found in possession of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

State Police said he also had an active warrant from the Peabody Police Department in Massachusetts.

Jackson was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was released with an appearance ticket to the town of Lisbon court.

