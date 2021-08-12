NY Times Best Selling Author - Ellen Marie Wiseman

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

New York Times bestselling author Ellen Marie Wisemen will be talking about her bestselling books. This event is free and open to everyone.

This will be Ellen’s first in-person public event since 2019!!!

And who knows when the next one will be so I hope you can join me at the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Field. on Rt. 123 in Henderson Harbor, NY as I talk about books, writing, and anything else you have questions about!!

This is an outdoor event but masks will be required when/if you step up to get a book signed. Books will be available for purchase.

Thank you to Henderson Free Library for making this possible!

See you at the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts field on Rt. 123.

