NY Times Best Selling Author - Ellen Marie Wiseman

By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

New York Times bestselling author Ellen Marie Wisemen will be talking about her bestselling books. This event is free and open to everyone.

This will be Ellen’s first in-person public event since 2019!!!

And who knows when the next one will be so I hope you can join me at the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Field. on Rt. 123 in Henderson Harbor, NY as I talk about books, writing, and anything else you have questions about!!

This is an outdoor event but masks will be required when/if you step up to get a book signed. Books will be available for purchase.

Thank you to Henderson Free Library for making this possible!

See you at the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts field on Rt. 123.

Book signing and reading, Tonight, August 12
