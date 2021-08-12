Advertisement

Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (CNN) - Tensions boiled over into a parking lot Tuesday night after a school board passed a temporary mask requirement for elementary schools.

The mandate put forth by the Williamson County Board of Education goes into effect Thursday and ends Sept. 21.

Inside the school board’s special session, parents on both sides of the issue shared strong opinions. Outside, crowds heckled masked people as they left the building.

“We know who you are,” one man said. “You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was seen imploring the crowd to be peaceful.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children rise due to the delta variant and the refusal by many people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews are at the scene of an active meth lab in Ogdensburg.
Active meth lab found in Ogdensburg
COVID-19 deaths
Jefferson County reports one new COVID death, the first in a while
It’s an all out community effort to take care of tenants displaced from a Watertown apartment...
Apartment condemnation sparks conversations on issue of homelessness
Canadian waters are now open to U.S. recreational boaters, but not without some restrictions.
Canadian waters open to US boaters - just don’t dock
New York Sen. Joe Griffo with Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.
Griffo: change the way a new lieutenant governor is chosen

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Britney Spears’ dad will exit conservatorship, but not yet
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium